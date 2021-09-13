Why treating your little daughter like a ‘princess’ can hold her back

The recently Tokyo Olympics has been touted as the most gender-equal games ever. So when South Korean archer and Olympic gold medallist An San was trolled on social media for her short hair, we all did a double-take. In the same vein, the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was also shockingly fined recently for playing in shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Hairstyle and attire may seem irrelevant and trifling for women competing at the very pinnacle of their sport. However, in the 21st century, when the concept of gender equality seems par for the course, stereotyping and biases still exist – especially when it comes to appearances and behaviour traits expected in girls.

Indeed, as the mother of a little girl and boy, I noticed subtle differences in how my daughter and son are treated every day. In fact, precisely because it begins at such an early age and so subtly, it is so deeply ingrained that it has created blind spots – even among parents such as myself.

GIRLS ARE MADE OF SUGAR AND SPICE

Just the other day, a relative of mine commented that my three-year-old daughter does not look like me, and that she has smaller eyes. She then turned to my daughter and completed her physical assessment by telling her that she loved her dress.

This might have been harmless were it an isolated incident. However, every day, our daughters are inundated with such comments – both positive and negative – from family, friends and even complete strangers, focusing on their features, physique and clothes.