‘There is one in all of us’: Could the Singaporean Aunty be our national treasure?

A few weeks ago, I decided to do the week’s grocery shopping at a supermarket in Eastpoint Mall. I happened to be in the area and this particular outlet was expansive and, I figured, well-stocked.

It was also “aunty” central.

I was staring at the halal cold cuts section without any intention of buying something from it (as you do when you’re browsing and listening to a podcast at the same time) when a woman spoke over my shoulder.

“This brand is not so good,” she said. Yet, she picked up a few packets of the beef bacon anyway and put them in her basket. I was intrigued.

“The brand I like is always out of stock,” she continued. “So I have to get whatever is available. I fry these up for my husband’s breakfast every Sunday.”

Then she pushed a packet into my hand and said: “You can still buy this one! Just add pepper when you’re cooking because this one is not spicy enough.

“Next time you can buy the correct brand.”

And that was how I ended up with a packet of beef bacon I did not want.