From bin to skin: Meet the Singaporean who makes face masks from food waste

Seemingly overnight, face masks, hand sanitisers and disinfecting solutions went from being medical supplies to everyday necessities. While they may help us live with the deadly COVID-19 virus, disposable masks generate heaps of waste while disinfecting solutions dry out our skin and poison the ecosystem.

How can we better protect ourselves and the ecosystem?

That was the question on Didi Gan’s mind while she was having drinks and nibbling on some nuts with her aunt and a friend in January 2020, around the time the virus peaked in Wuhan, China. Already, the world was running worryingly low on masks and antimicrobial solutions.

The biomedical graduate from the University of Melbourne looked at the pile of nut shells on her dining table and had a moment of inspiration. What if food waste could be transformed into a powerful yet gentle antimicrobial solution?

With that, Gan founded N&E Innovations, leaving her job as a managing director of a textile mill in Malaysia.

Six months later, she launched the first all-natural N95 and CE-certified mask. More than a year later, she launched a disinfecting solution for surfaces and hands.

These were formulated with cashew nut waste and other food-grade ingredients.

TRANSFORMING TRASH INTO REUSABLE MASKS

The 34-year-old remembers how she spent her childhood at her family’s melon seed shop in Chinatown, which has since closed. Every afternoon after school, she would mould “cakes” out of nut waste.

Little did she imagine that this childhood game would one day inspire her to create a pandemic solution.