Women and alcohol: Why your hangover is worse than a man’s and what to do about it when you drink

When it comes to women and alcohol, research shows that women metabolise alcohol differently from men. That also means that women experience hangovers differently from men – they have it worse, in fact.

So, if a woman and man of the same weight consumes the same amount of alcohol over the same amount of time, the woman will have a higher concentration of alcohol in her blood, compared with the man.

“Women do experience more severe effects of alcohol compared with men, and this is a result of the differences of body physiology affecting the Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC),” said Dr Reuben Wong, a gastroenterologist at Gutcare, at Gleneagles Medical Centre.

WOMEN HAVE LESS OF AN ENZYME THAT BREAKS DOWN ALCOHOL

Here’s what happens when you imbibe: “About 20-25 per cent of the alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream from your stomach and the rest is mostly absorbed through your small intestine,” said Riyana Rupani, a nutritionist who founded Healthy-ish and Happy.