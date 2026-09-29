Working women face different challenges across life stages: PAP Women’s Wing survey

Working women have different health and well-being needs as they move through the various stages of life, from the early stage of their career to menopause, a joint People’s Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing and NTUC Women and Family (NTUC WAF) survey found.

The survey, titled Women Across Life Stages, involved 2,375 working women aged 18 and above, and was conducted online from Aug 3 to 31, 2026.

An NTUC WAF spokesperson told CNA Women that respondents’ ethnicities were not tracked; the demographic breakdown was by age.

The findings fell under three areas: Early-career women; women balancing work with parenting, caregiving and family planning; women experiencing perimenopause or menopause symptoms.

EARLY CAREER: STRESSED, BUT RELUCTANT TO SPEAK UP

Among 224 early-career respondents, one in four reported that stress, anxiety, burnout or emotional strain affected their work significantly.

The biggest contributors were high pressure to perform well (47 per cent of respondents) and having too much work or working long hours (41 per cent).

When it came to seeking support for their stress, half the respondents said they were comfortable looking for support outside work, but only 21 per cent felt comfortable speaking to their manager or human resources department.

PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS WANT FLEXIBILITY

Among 912 working mothers, 61 per cent identified flexible work arrangements, including working from home, as the workplace support that would help them the most. A supportive workplace culture came next (46 per cent), followed closely by having flexible start and end times (43 per cent).

Among the 819 respondents who cared for an elderly parent, family member or dependent adult, the need for flexibility came up top – 68 per cent said flexible work arrangements would help reduce caregiving strain. The women also wanted more understanding supervisors and managers (44 per cent) and a supportive workplace culture (43 per cent).

The survey also examined the needs of new mothers. Among 147 respondents who were returning to work while still breastfeeding or pumping, 51 per cent wanted sufficient time to pump at work, 50 per cent wanted a private space at work to do so, while 42 per cent cited flexible work arrangements as valuable support.