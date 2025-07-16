They started a cafe selling Teochew kueh that’s also a safe haven for female former drug offenders

Qara Yoon’s quaint neighbourhood cafe at Upper Aljunied Lane winds down Saturday afternoon in familiar fashion – with her puttering around behind the counter to the sputter and hiss of the coffee machine dribbling out last orders, as clutches of lingering customers draw out their conversations.

With her brisk cadence and deft movements, the spry 47-year-old appears, at first blush, your run-of-the-mill F&B proprietor.

But once the till is closed and shutters cranked down, she heads upstairs to an apartment that she shares with her co-founder, Talia Lee, and employees: Two formerly incarcerated women, decades apart in age, both rebuilding their lives under her roof.

As you’d imagine, the idea of co-living with employees initially raised eyebrows among Yoon’s friends and family members.

“They said, ‘Huh? Really?’ Some may view it as an invasion of privacy, but we see it as an opportunity to build relationships,” said Yoon, who acknowledges the blurred lines between work and personal time she treads.

“Employees may come sit on the sofa at my office space in the evening to share something. Having that relationship helps us understand why they would turn to drugs.”