11.11 deals: From gadgets to gifting ideas, grab these great deals before they’re snapped up

If you’re looking to get a head start on your festive shopping, 11.11 deals are a good place to start. If you spot that gadget, accessory or gift you’ve been eyeing, you’ll want to add it to cart before it’s snapped up.
Since 11.11 is one of the biggest sales in Singapore, numerous deals are live on Shopee and Amazon. These include tech stalwarts like, Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Philips, Cornell, Tefal and LG
Use the code SHPxCNALS1111 to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20* (capped at $4). The code is valid from 8pm, Nov 10 to 11.59pm, Nov 13, 2024.
This is a good time to capitalise on gifting ideas with flash sales and coupons potentially offering significant discounts – if you can catch them. We’ve shortlisted a few that you may want to snap up before they’re gone.
Apple iPhone 16, 128GB, Pink (S$1,205; Usual Price S$1,299; 7% off)
The latest iPhone integrates Apple Intelligence for a more seamless user experience. Other highlights include improved battery life and a new ultra-wide camera.
Anker Charger 112W 6 Ports USB C Charger (S$57.29; Usual Price: S$99.99; 42% off)
Equipped with three USB-C and three USB-A ports, this charger offers a total output of 112W, making it powerful enough to charge a several devices simultaneously. Say goodbye to tangled wires and cluttered desks with the included silicone cable organiser.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 5G, 256GB, Blue (S$1,088; Usual Price: S$1,648)
The compact Galaxy Z Flip6 features a powerful 50MP camera with AI for enhanced photos, FlexCam with auto zoom for hands-free selfies. Featuring the longest-lasting battery ever in a Flip model, it also includes a Vapor Chamber for better heat dissipation.
Philips 4.2L 13-in-1 Digital Airfryer 2000 Series, NA221/09 (S$132.01; Usual Price: S$259)
Featuring a handy window, this Philips air fryer offers 13 cooking methods including air frying, baking, grilling and roasting. RapidAir technology offers efficient cooking. Users can manually set time and temperature or use preset functions.
Cornell 25L Air Fryer Oven with Turbo Convection Function, CAFE25L (S$135.15; Usual Price: S$399)
This versatile air fryer functions as a full-sized toaster oven and built-in air fryer, allowing for baking, toasting and air frying. It features five heating modes: Air Fry, Turbo Convection, Convection, Ferment, and Defrost, with Turbo Convection enhancing hot air circulation for even baking.
Tefal All-in-One Ironing IXEO+ Garment Steamer, QT1510 (S$243.38; Usual Price: S$459)
The Tefal IXEO+ combines ironing and steaming for efficient garment care without needing a separate ironing board. The built-in three-position Smart Board allows upright, horizontal, and 30° ironing.
LG 27ART10AKPL 27inch StanbyME (S$1,449; Usual Price: S$1,799)
The LG StanbyME offers built-in support for streaming services and NFC for easy content mirroring from mobile devices. It offers up to three hours of battery life and its touch screen and remote offer convenient control. The screen is adjustable with options for rotation, swivel, tilt, and height. It supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for seamless integration with Apple devices.
