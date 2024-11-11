11.11 deals: From gadgets to gifting ideas, grab these great deals before they’re snapped up

If you’re looking to get a head start on your festive shopping, 11.11 deals are a good place to start. If you spot that gadget, accessory or gift you’ve been eyeing, you’ll want to add it to cart before it’s snapped up.

Since 11.11 is one of the biggest sales in Singapore, numerous deals are live on Shopee and Amazon. These include tech stalwarts like, Apple, Samsung and Anker as well as home accessory brands including Philips, Cornell, Tefal and LG

EXCLUSIVE SHOPEE PROMO CODE FOR READERS

Use the code SHPxCNALS1111 to get an additional 16 per cent discount with a minimum spend of S$20* (capped at $4). The code is valid from 8pm, Nov 10 to 11.59pm, Nov 13, 2024.

This is a good time to capitalise on gifting ideas with flash sales and coupons potentially offering significant discounts – if you can catch them. We’ve shortlisted a few that you may want to snap up before they’re gone.

Apple iPhone 16, 128GB, Pink (S$1,205; Usual Price S$1,299; 7% off)