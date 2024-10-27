GaN travel chargers: 5 essential devices to charge your laptops and mobile devices at home and abroad
Ditch bulky standalone laptop chargers and save luggage space with these efficient GaN travel chargers.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Old-school travel adapters can be unreliable. Plug it into the wall socket, connect your charger then hope this bulky combo stays in place – plug and pray, if you will. Gallium nitride (GaN) travel chargers, however, offer a more convenient solution. GaN travel chargers have interchangeable sockets for use in different countries. They plug directly into wall sockets and can rapidly charge multiple devices simultaneously.
And since they are compatible with UK wall sockets, they can be used in Singapore so users don’t need to buy an extra charger. One charger that will rule them all? It’s a small slice of nerd heaven that I’d gladly sign up for.
CONTENTS
- UGREEN Nexode 65W GaN 3-Port Universal Travel Adapter
- Mazer Infinite Travel World GAN PD65W Travel Charger
- Baseus 65W GaN5 Pro USB C PD 3.0 Quick Charger
- Mazer GaNPrestige 100W Gan Wall Charger with Travel Pins
- Prolink 140W 3-port GaN PD Charger
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A GAN TRAVEL CHARGER
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor that conducts electricity more efficiently and generates less heat than silicon-based chargers. This allows them to charge multiple devices faster and have more compact designs.
Sockets: Check that your travel charger includes US, EU, AU and UK sockets so you’re covered wherever you travel in the world.
Power output: If you want to fast-charge your laptop, or charge your phone and laptop simultaneously, consider a charger that supports at least 65W charging.
Size, weight and cost: The current GaN charger sweet spot lies with 65W and 100W devices. More powerful chargers will be bigger, heavier and in some case, much more expensive. If you travel with a lot of devices that need to be charged rapidly, this could still be a viable option for you.
Safety: Look for built-in features like over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection that help protect your devices.
Compatibility: Check that the charger supports charging standards your devices use, such as or Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and USB-C Power Delivery (PD).
UGREEN Nexode 65W GaN 3-Port Universal Travel Adapter (S$49.99; Usual Price: S$100; 50% off)
This 65W charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for legacy devices. It includes interchangeable UK, EU and US plugs.
- Over-heat, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection
Pros: Compact size; Interchangeable plugs; Temperature protection
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand
Mazer Infinite Travel World GAN PD65W Travel Charger (S$60.92; Usual Price: S$79.90; 23% off)
A 65W charger with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and one universal socket for devices that don’t support USB power delivery. It includes sliding UK, EU, AU and US plugs.
- 8A surge protection
Pros: Compact size: Interchangeable plugs; Universal AC socket; Built-in fuse protection
Cons: Boxy shape may not fit tight spaces
Baseus 65W GaN5 Pro USB C PD 3.0 Quick Charger (S$30.59; Usual Price: S$53.70; 43% off)
This slimline 65W charger is designed to fit into tight spaces. Featuring one USB-C port and one USB-A port, it supports fast charging. It has US, EU and UK plugs.
- BCT temperature control
Pros: Interchangeable UK, EU and US plugs; Slim design; Affordable
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand; Two charging ports
Mazer GaNPrestige 100W Gan Wall Charger with Travel Pins (4 Ports) (S$69)
This compact 100W charger has three USB-C ports and one USB-A port for legacy devices. It includes interchangeable UK, EU, AU and US plugs.
- Over-heat, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection
Pros: 100W charging; Interchangeable UK, EU, AU and US plugs; Temperature protection
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand
Prolink 140W 3-port GaN PD Charger (S$79.90; Usual Price: S$201; 60% off)
For travellers with more demanding charging requirements, this 140W charger features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It supports fast charging, has US, EU and UK plugs, although Type A for Australia and New Zealand is absent.
- IntelliSense technology detects and distributes the correct charging current to connected devices
- Over-heat, over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection
Pros: 140W charging; UK, EU and US plugs
Cons: No Type A plug for Australia and New Zealand; Three charging ports
Are GaN chargers good?
In a word, yes. Gallium nitride conducts electricity more efficiently and generates less heat than older silicon-based chargers, allowing them to charge devices faster. GaN chargers also require fewer components than silicon chargers, offering additional benefits:
- GaN chargers can be made smaller than silicon chargers, saving space
- They can handle higher voltages and currents and can charge multiple devices simultaneously.
- They lighten your load and reduce cable clutter. A single GaN charger and a few USB cables can replace several standalone power bricks.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.