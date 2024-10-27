Horse riding, snowboarding, hiking: Why you should make Kazakhstan your next holiday destination

The late afternoon sun had barely bid goodbye for the day. But a crescent moon had already appeared above the hazy horizon of lavender and baby blue, and orange layers of sandstone mounds. Closer to the road, peculiarly pink shrubs sprouted like the pom poms of cheerleaders.

It was a surreal sight that made me want to get off the minibus and explore the curious colours and emptiness of Kazakhstan’s vast steppes.

This part of the world is so unfamiliar to me that I hadn't quite known what to expect. “Is Kazakhstan like Mongolia with horses and tents?” I’d ignorantly asked over dinner the day before.

I wasn’t entirely off the mark as I found out later. What I didn’t realise was that "could have lived like the Saudis" was also a very good adjective to describe this oil- and mineral-rich country, if not for a certain communist chapter in their history book. Or so I was informed by Almaty Tourism Bureau's Ainura Turezhanova.

"The country's population of 20 million could be a lot bigger today," she said.