Content creator OGS scores 3 wins at The Pinwheels 2024 awards

Local media company OGS (short for Our Grandfather Story) has won big at The Pinwheels by sweeping three categories and taking home a total of S$15,000 in production grants.

The categories won by OGS included Content Of The Year Award for the video My Final Farewell Before I Die; Best Non-Fiction (Non-scripted) Video for A Foodie’s Final Night With Pancreatic Cancer; and the big one, Content Creator Of The Year.

A total of 564 entries were submitted by digital content creators to vie for the 10 award categories such as the closely watched Best Newcomer Video, and first-ever Most Artistic Video categories.

“The Pinwheels continues to shine a spotlight on the wealth of creativity we have right here at home and provide our local talents with the recognition they deserve,” said Mediacorp’s Chief Talent Officer, Doreen Neo.

The third edition of The Pinwheels awards, held at Harbourfront Centre on Friday evening (Oct 25), was presented by Bloomr.SG, Mediacorp’s content creator network, and supported by YouTube.

Other than announcing the winners, the night’s event also featured electronic-orchestral musical act From Outer Grey by KoFlow as well as performances by Singaporean dance group D’Kingsman, local singer-songwriter Shye, TikTok artiste Josh Makazo, singer WHYLucas, and samba band Qara Rosa Batucada.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Collaboration Video: What To Do And Eat In Kuching, Malaysia!: 4D3N Travel Guide by Overkill Pte Ltd Best Drama (Scripted) Video: Kidnap Fails by Wah!Banana’ Best Lifestyle Video: The Importance of Documenting my (boring) Life by SeeMin Ng Best Newcomer Video: Desi Paktor – Singapore’s First Brown Dating Web Series by Tanglish Studios Best Non-Fiction (Non-Scripted) Video: A Foodie’s Final Fight with Pancreatic Cancer by OGS Most Artistic Video: B-Greater – SKM feat Wheelsmith, KEYANA by KindnessSG Most Innovative Video: Singapore’s Energy Story by Just Keep Thinking Most Social Good Video: This S’porean invites strangers to join her for dances & meals, but why? by Mothership Content Of The Year: My Final Farewell Before I Die by OGS Content Creator Of the Year: OGS

You can catch The Pinwheels 2024 awards show on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel at 8pm on Nov 8.