Ben Yeo shuts all 6 sliced fish soup stalls after 5-figure loss, opens affordable zi char spot in Yishun
The Mediacorp actor-host describes his latest venture, 20 Dishes Only, as an “old-school neighbourhood zi char” stall. It opened in a Yishun coffeeshop earlier this month.
After rapidly expanding his Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup business, opening six outlets in under a year, Mediacorp actor-host and F&B entrepreneur Ben Yeo has now shut all of them after the venture incurred a loss.
Speaking to 8days.sg, the 47-year-old said the business “failed to meet expectations”, prompting him to pull the plug and rethink his F&B strategy.
He also co-owns zi char brand Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, which has three outlets, Thai eatery Benkok13 and operates two coffeeshops.
"IF IT'S NOT SUCCESSFUL, JUST CUT LOSSES"
Yeo first ventured into the fish soup business in September 2023 when he launched Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup, a spinoff of his Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, with a stall in a Toa Payoh coffeeshop.
Although the outlet relocated after shutting nine months later, the concept proved popular enough for him to embark on an aggressive expansion plan in 2025, opening six fish soup stalls in quick succession at locations including Orchard Towers, Clementi, and Ang Mo Kio.
But the rapid expansion proved unsustainable.
"Some outlets made money, some didn't. But overall, we lost a mid-five-figure sum,” he told 8days.sg.
“We gave ourselves one year to see results. If it’s not successful, just cut losses."
He added: “Doing business is all about making money. Even if you break even every month, or you make pennies, it’s not a good business.”
The closures affect only the standalone Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup stalls. The dish is still available at Ben's zi char outlets in Kallang and Chai Chee.
EXPANDED TOO QUICKLY
Yeo believes he made one key mistake: expanding too aggressively.
"For the Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat, we opened one outlet first, made sure the business was stable, then opened the second and eventually the third," he said.
"But for the fish soup stalls, we thought because it required a smaller investment, we could open several at one go so more people would see the brand. We were following a strategy that worked for some successful brands in the past. Looking back, I don't think that works anymore."
Despite the setback, Yeo isn't slowing down.
"We have to diversify. The trends move too fast now. We cannot depend on just one brand," he said.
LAUNCHED A NEW AFFORDABLE ZI CHAR CONCEPT, 20 DISHES ONLY
His latest venture is 20 Dishes Only, an “old-school neighbourhood zi char” stall which opened in a Yishun coffeeshop earlier this month.
As its name suggests, the stall serves just 20 “all-time favourite” dishes, from Steamed Minced Pork with Salted Egg (S$7.80) and Hand-Pulled Sweet and Sour Pork (S$8.80) to Steamed Fish Head (S$15). Prices range from S$6.80 to S$15, with only four dishes costing more than S$10.
In addition to the 20 main dishes, there are also staple carbs such as fried rice and noodles, including Yeo's personal favourite, the Yin Yang Hor Fun (S$6.50), which combines crispy fried hor fun with silky gravy hor fun in one plate.
Unlike Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, which caters more to larger gatherings, 20 Dishes Only is designed for everyday dining, with home-style dishes served in just one portion size.
"We wanted to give customers good food at value-for-money prices," he said.
"When we were young, neighbourhood zi char stalls didn't have huge menus. They only served a handful of dishes, but they were the dishes everyone loved."
WHY ONLY 20 DISHES?
Yeo says the 20-dish menu was inspired by lessons from operating Benkok13. Besides making it easier for customers to choose, it also reduces ingredient costs and food wastage.
"We also don't have to prepare so many ingredients. Everything is so expensive now – ingredients, labour, everything. Keeping the menu small helps us reduce wastage and makes the business more sustainable."
Every dish comes in just one serving size, which Yeo says better suits today's smaller households. They are also more affordable.
"Nowadays, there are a lot of small families and couples. If you're dining alone, you can order one or two dishes with rice," he said.
He added that the smaller portions allow diners to try a greater variety of dishes without worrying about over-ordering.
Here are Yeo's recommendations:
HAND-PULLED SWEET & SOUR PORK, S$9.80
A twist on the zi char classic, with hand-pinched pieces of pork for a supposedly more tender texture.
ABC SOUP, S$12.90
Not your usual home-cooked version, this soup is double-boiled and served in a claypot for a richer, more intense flavour.
GRANDMA FRIED EGG, S$6.80
Crispy sunny-side up eggs topped with a house-made savoury sauce.
STEAMED FISH HEAD, S$15
Half a white snapper fish head steamed Hong Kong-style in a savoury soy sauce blend. Ben says it's "very worth it" for its generous portion.
PRAWN PASTE FISH, S$9.80
White snapper slices coated in house-made prawn paste and deep-fried.
20 Dishes Only is at GHK 645 Coffee Shop, #01-322, 645 Yishun St 61, Singapore 760645. Open daily 11.30am to 9.30pm. For reservations, WhatsApp 8013 8440. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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