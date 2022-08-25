Chicken curry at Old Airport Road with that home-cooked taste, just like Grandma used to make

It took a certain New York publication’s recipe for “Singaporean Chicken Curry”, and the ensuing furore it caused for me to realise just how fiercely protective Singaporeans are over our local dishes – especially one that transcends almost every culture and kitchen in Singapore. Something bigger than food was at stake – our home and identity needed to be defended.

Sometimes though, the best defence is to take no offence, but simply partake in said dish, and let its taste speak for itself. A good place to start is at 168 Curry Chicken, recommended by my Makan Kaki, co-owner of Diamond Kitchen & iKO, Lambert Chen.

Chen described the food there as “wholesome” and worth a try because “a lot of effort is put into it”, but the question on my mind was, “Could this be better than what Mum makes for our family?”

Indeed, most Singaporeans have their own home-cooked version of chicken curry and stall owner Shawn Low is no exception. Seven years ago, despite having zero F&B experience, he decided to bank on his grandmother’s recipe to open 168 Curry Chicken. His gamble has paid off, perhaps, in part, due to the auspicious name of his stall.

In Mandarin, 168 sounds like yi lu fa, which means smooth sailing. The name was chosen to “counter” the “inauspicious” number of the unit Low had previously occupied at Old Airport Road Food Centre. “134 doesn’t sound very good in Cantonese,” he explained.