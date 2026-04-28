Jeanette Aw lost S$8,000 after her patisserie's delivery partner ran away with the money

In a recent interview with Chinese media Zaobao.sg, the 46-year-old recalled the skepticism and unfriendly remarks in her early days as an entrepreneur.

Some claimed she was simply leveraging her fame to open a shop, acting as a figurehead in name only.

In the first year of the business, the actress even fainted while making cakes in the store, only to be mocked by someone in the F&B industry who said: “If that’s all it takes to collapse, we could have fainted three times already.”

But Aw did not give up. Instead, she saw criticism as motivation.

“I know I have to put in more effort than others to prove that this is my work and my business,” she said.

During this process, Aw also learnt some hard lessons, including suffering an S$8,000 (US$6,275) loss to someone she trusted.

She explained that since desserts are delicate and require careful handling during transportation, choosing the right delivery partner is crucial.

At that time, the actress believed she had found a reliable outsourced team for that purpose.