Johanne Siy's new restaurant Aro features rare Filipino seaweed, pili nuts and artisanal salt

When you hold the title of Asia’s Best Female Chef 2023, and you are putting your name to your very own restaurant for the first time, the pressure is on.

“I'm very much afraid. I'm nervous every day,” chef Johanne Siy confided with a smile, seated in her brand new dining room as staff members bustled around fussing over the finishing touches on the table settings.

Aro, opening Sep 25, is the culmination of many years of dreaming for the Philippines-born chef who has called Singapore home for the last two decades. In the year and a half since she left Lolla, the restaurant where she gained 50 Best recognition (which subsequently closed), she’s been travelling the world, visiting producers and gathering the inspiration to orchestrate her much-anticipated comeback.