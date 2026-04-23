JB food guide: Actual hidden gem seafood in an Orang Laut village and rustic cafe under the trees

When it comes to food writing, I am well aware that phrases like "hidden gem" and "off the beaten track" are thrown around so often, they’ve started to lose their meaning. But as I found myself travelling down a narrow track over 20km west of Johor Bahru’s main city centre, I realised that for once, the cliches were true.

Lured by the promise of “good and cheap” seafood, I headed back across the border – this time via the Second Link – at the invitation of writer and JB resident David Ngiau. He’s the kind of Makan Kaki who looks for the story behind the meal, so I was excited for a day of eating that would extend beyond just a full plate.