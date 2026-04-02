JB food guide: Railway-themed briyani and seafront treats in Stulang Laut

Beyond the late-night Ramly burgers and the usual haunts popular with Singaporeans, the Johor Bahru food scene has always felt like undiscovered territory to me. But even a novice knows for the best food finds, you go where the locals eat. Enter my colleague from Mediacorp Oli 968, RJ Vimala, who invited me to meet her a short eight-minute drive from the Causeway in Stulang Laut. Literally, a suburb by the sea with clear views of Singapore across the Johor Strait.

As a lauded cooking show host and veteran broadcaster who has traded recipes with MasterChef judges, Vimala’s palate is as formidable as her radio presence. When she makes a recommendation, you listen. First stop on our culinary adventure: Railway Briyani Station.

True to its name, the casual, award-winning eatery recreates the vibrant, nostalgic atmosphere of a South Indian railway station. From the auto rickshaw parked at the entrance, to the authentic signage, to the steamy clatter of chai being pulled at a “tea stall”, to the cashier counter masquerading as a ticketing booth, to a “police post” complete with jail, the restaurant was delightfully kitsch.