Ralph's Coffee cafe by Ralph Lauren to open at Marina Bay Sands in July
The cafe has outlets in famous fashion capitals like New York, Tokyo, London and Beijing.
RALPH’S COFFEE
A Ralph Lauren rep tells 8days.sg that the upcoming permanent dine-in cafe will be located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, next to the label’s existing store. The cafe is part of a new boutique for Ralph Lauren Purple Label, the brand’s most premium line.
THE MENU
According to the rep, Ralph’s Coffee will be serving “a selection of coffee and light fare for dine-in and takeaway service inspired by the great success of Ralph’s Coffee’s first location in Manhattan”.
Diners can also order beverages like latte, americano and a citrusy espresso tonic to go with the desserts. Prices for the menu and seating capacity are still in the midst of being finalised.
Ralph's Coffee Singapore opens mid-July 2023 at 2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972.
This story was originally published in 8Days.