Dining

Ralph's Coffee cafe by Ralph Lauren to open at Marina Bay Sands in July
The cafe has outlets in famous fashion capitals like New York, Tokyo, London and Beijing.

Ralph's Coffee cafe by Ralph Lauren to open at Marina Bay Sands in July

(Photo: Ralph Lauren)

Yip Jieying
01 Jun 2023 11:04AM
Come mid-July, fashion fans and cafe fiends will have a new coffee spot to check out. American brand Ralph Lauren is bringing its Ralph’s Coffee cafe to Singapore, after opening in stylish cities like New York, Tokyo, London and Beijing.
(Photo: Ralph Lauren)

RALPH’S COFFEE

A Ralph Lauren rep tells 8days.sg that the upcoming permanent dine-in cafe will be located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, next to the label’s existing store. The cafe is part of a new boutique for Ralph Lauren Purple Label, the brand’s most premium line.

Ralph's Coffee in Omotesando, Tokyo. (Photo: Ralph Lauren)
Each cafe around the world is done up in a signature dark green. The Singapore outlet will offer a range of Ralph’s Coffee merchandise like T-shirts, hats, tote bags and mugs for purchase.
(Photo: Ralph Lauren)

THE MENU

According to the rep, Ralph’s Coffee will be serving “a selection of coffee and light fare for dine-in and takeaway service inspired by the great success of Ralph’s Coffee’s first location in Manhattan”.

(Photo: Ralph Lauren)
This includes a range of classic American desserts like Five Layer Chocolate Cake, Coconut Cake, chunky New York-style cookies and soft serve.
(Photo: Ralph Lauren)

Diners can also order beverages like latte, americano and a citrusy espresso tonic to go with the desserts. Prices for the menu and seating capacity are still in the midst of being finalised.

Ralph's Coffee Singapore opens mid-July 2023 at 2 Bayfront Avenue, #01-72, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972. 

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

