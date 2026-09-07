Korean food chain Seoul Yummy to close final outlet at Kallang Wave Mall on Oct 22

Korean food chain Seoul Yummy will close its last remaining outlet at Kallang Wave Mall on Oct 22. The homegrown brand was established in 2008 and previously operated outlets at locations including Ion Orchard, Bugis+ and Marina Square. It is one of the F&B brands under Gratify Group, which also operates the popular South Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru in Singapore.

Some of Seoul Yummy's signature dishes include its army stew, cheese pot and hot plate dishes. The chain is also regarded as one of the brands that helped popularise army stew in Singapore.

To commemorate 18 years of operation, Seoul Yummy will offer 18 per cent off its signature Korean army stew from now till Oct 22.

To enjoy the promotion, diners at the Kallang Wave outlet will have to mention "I will miss Seoul Yummy" to any staff member.