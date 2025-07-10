This vending machine serves hot plain or egg prata with curry from Springleaf Prata Place

From banana cake to durians, Singapore’s vending machines are getting more creative – and now, you can get your prata fix instantly with the new vending machine by Springleaf Prata at Lion City Sailors Soccer Club on Mattar Road.

This launch is a collaboration between local halal vending machine company, One Halal Nation, and popular halal F&B chain, Springleaf Prata Place.

In a video posted to Tiktok on Jul 6 by One Halal Nation’s founder and director, Amanda Atan, she said that these machines will serve freshly-pan-fried, ready-to-eat, shredded, hot roti prata in a cup, which comes with fish curry packed separately.

Customers can choose between two pieces of plain prata in each cup or one plain and one egg prata. Cutleries are also provided at the side of the machine.

According to Amanda, these cups are sealed and collected from the Springleaf Kitchen Collection Centre to be stocked up on site at around 8.30am to 9.30am daily. The vending machines are also set to a temperature of up to 65 degrees Celsius as per Singapore’s Food Agency guidelines.