Singapore-born gelateria Tom’s Palette to close after 21 years

Singapore-born gelateria Tom’s Palette will close its local outlets after 21 years, with general manager Faith Yap saying the dessert business was not generating enough revenue to sustain its operations.

Yap announced the closure in an Instagram Reel, saying that although the home-grown business had been “doing better than ever” since she first raised concerns about its future in April, it was still not enough to keep the business going.

“I’m sure to many we appear as a very successful business. But the truth is that the dessert industry really only does well for three hours of the day and it’s not enough to pay for the other 21 hours when there’s not enough people,” she said.

“We really tried but there are things our individual efforts couldn’t overcome," she said. “It’s hard to be positive about this but let’s just try to make the best out of our time that we have left together."

At the end of her video, Yap appeared visibly emotional as she added: “I’m sorry we couldn’t keep this running longer.”

Yap also said that the team would be open to speaking with anyone interested in taking over Tom’s Palette and continuing the business.

The gelateria’s outlets in Bugis and Kovan will close between mid- and late October, although exact closure dates have not been announced.