Warong Nasi Pariaman closing: Long-time customers mourn loss of 'authentic' nasi padang in Singapore

Over a hundred people turned up at Warong Nasi Pariaman on Thursday (Jan 22), from as early as 9am, to get their last fix of “authentic” nasi padang.

The 78-year-old popular nasi padang eatery, better known as Pariaman, located at Kandahar Street announced on Tuesday that it was closing on Jan 31.

It’s also said to be Singapore’s oldest nasi padang stall, having been a familiar fixture in Kampong Glam since it was founded by Haji Isrin from Indonesia’s West Sumatran city of Pariaman in 1948.

According to several customers who were surprised and saddened by the news, it was also a staple across several generations of their families.

There was a shared sense of loss, but also gratitude, among customers both online and in person for Pariaman’s contributions to Malay food in Singapore. Some also expressed hope that it could still continue or reopen elsewhere.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, said in a social media update on Wednesday that he’d visited the family of its owner upon hearing the news.

“For many families, including mine, a visit to Kampong Gelam has long included a meal here. The value of shops like Pariaman is truly immeasurable in our society,” he said.

“I shared with the family that I hope they know that they are deeply appreciated, and that their food has been part of many Singaporeans’ shared meals and memories over the years.”

He said he’d also asked his colleagues from various government agencies to work with the owners to understand how they could help.

CNA Lifestyle has contacted Associate Professor Faishal for further comment.