Watch late Taiwanese actor Alien Huang in trailer for romantic comedy Fat Hope
Fat Hope, which was filmed in 2018, will be out in cinemas on Feb 8, 2024.
The teaser trailer for Fat Hope, the romantic comedy starring the late Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang, is here on his third death anniversary.
The Chinese-language Fat Hope follows a snobbish model (Taiwanese actress Lin Yu-pin) who plumbs up a few sizes after someone puts a curse on her. She then turns to her friend (Huang) and her mother (Liu Ling Ling) for support.
Huang, 36, was found dead at his home in the Beitou district, Taipei, on Sep 16, 2020.
According to the coroner’s report, he died from cardiovascular complications due to an aortic dissection, which led to a blockage of his blood vessels.
Huang’s other Singaporean works include the 2012 Mediacorp drama Joys Of Life and the 2011 Michelle Chong-helmed comedy Already Famous.
Fat Hope, which wrapped production in 2018, is slated to open in cinemas on Feb 8, 2024, just in time for the Chinese New Year holidays.
In a statement announcing the movie’s release date and poster, Fat Hope director Joyce Lee wrote: “Sorry to keep all of you waiting. I would like to apologise for the long wait and hope you can understand. After going through several challenges, Fat Hope is finally scheduled to be officially released in Singapore on February 8, next year’s Lunar New Year. We hope to see you at the big screen.”
At the time of writing, it’s too early to know what other titles Fat Hope is up against during that period. Local exhibitors have yet to confirm the slate from mainland Chinese studios while Hollywood offerings, including Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded spy thriller Argylle (Feb 1), the Robert De Niro-fronted crime drama The Wise Guys (Feb 1) and Madame Web (Feb 15) featuring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, arrive either before or after the Chinese New Year weekend.
This story was originally published in 8Days.