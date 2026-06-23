Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers, the final film in Growing Up trilogy, to open in Singapore on Aug 20

Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen's latest film We Are All Strangers will make its Singapore debut on Aug 20, while its official trailer was released on Monday (Jun 22).

The film arrives after an international festival run that included competing for the prestigious Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and serving as the opening film of the 50th Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Distributed by Golden Village Pictures and Giraffe Pictures, We Are All Strangers follows 21-year-old Junyang and his widowed father as they navigate work, family obligations and unexpected changes after Junyang's girlfriend becomes pregnant and his father begins a new relationship. The film explores themes of family, responsibility, grief and love.