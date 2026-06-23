Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers, the final film in Growing Up trilogy, to open in Singapore on Aug 20
The official trailer for the Singapore-set drama, which recently screened at major film festivals in Berlin and Hong Kong, has been released ahead of its local debut in August.
Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen's latest film We Are All Strangers will make its Singapore debut on Aug 20, while its official trailer was released on Monday (Jun 22).
The film arrives after an international festival run that included competing for the prestigious Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and serving as the opening film of the 50th Hong Kong International Film Festival.
Distributed by Golden Village Pictures and Giraffe Pictures, We Are All Strangers follows 21-year-old Junyang and his widowed father as they navigate work, family obligations and unexpected changes after Junyang's girlfriend becomes pregnant and his father begins a new relationship. The film explores themes of family, responsibility, grief and love.
The newly released official trailer offers glimpses of familiar Singapore scenes, including HDB estates, void decks, MRT stations, buses, and hawker centres. Other shots feature church interiors, National Service personnel, residential corridors and stretches of Nicoll Highway.
We Are All Strangers marks the final instalment of Chen's Growing Up trilogy, following the 2013 film Ilo Ilo, which won the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and Wet Season in 2019, which earned multiple Golden Horse Awards nominations, including Best Director.
More details on the film's premiere events, screening schedules and ticket sales will be announced at a later date.