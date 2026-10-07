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Bang Chan, leader of Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 for Breitling and Aston Martin F1 pop-up
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Entertainment

Bang Chan, leader of Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 for Breitling and Aston Martin F1 pop-up

The K-pop star will make an appearance at the pop-up, which is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Bang Chan, leader of Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 for Breitling and Aston Martin F1 pop-up

Bang Chan of K-pop group Stray Kids will be in Singapore on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: Breitling)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
07 Oct 2026 11:19AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2026 11:20AM)
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Australian singer-rapper Bang Chan, leader of the chart-topping boy group Stray Kids, will be in Singapore on Saturday (Oct 10), where he'll make an appearance at Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling's boutique at Raffles City Shopping Centre, as well as at the Breitling x Aston Martin F1 pop-up at the same mall.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to be at the pop-up at around 11am.

Fernando Alonso. (Photo: Breitling)

Running until Oct 12, the pop-up features a racing simulator, reaction speed test, helmet display and a showcase of the limited-edition Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

Spanish racer Fernando Alonso is also set to make an appearance at the pop-up on Wednesday (Oct 7) at around 5pm.

With this, Bang Chan joins the list of K-pop superstars who will be in town for this year's F1 festivities, including Twice's Tzuyu and Ive member Wonyoung.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-pop Singapore Grand Prix Aston Martin Formula One Team
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