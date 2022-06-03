7 Singapore indie acts you’ve probably never heard of but should: Lullaboy, Whirring, Shazza and more

When thinking of Singapore music, there are a whole bunch of names you'd immediately think of. Dick Lee, JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Nathan Hartono, Jasmine Sokko, The Sam Willows, Gentle Bones, Shigga Shay, Yung Raja... and the list goes on.

But outside of these household names who've found mainstream popularity and some level of commercial success, it's good to be reminded that Singapore also has a thriving indie music scene.

Artistes come up every so often with new releases and concerts, with the support of independent labels and ardent fans. Some of them may have even caught your attention through Mediacorp's Indiego, a platform for homegrown indie artistes.

The scene's a lot more diverse than you might think. Young musicians from a range of backgrounds have entered the fray to sing their truths to whoever will listen. CNA Lifestyle dives below the mainstream to highlight some of them – and who knows, you might even catch a few new earworms!

SUBSONIC EYE

Looking for the soundtrack to your next hike? Look no further than Subsonic Eye.