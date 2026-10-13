BigBang in Singapore: 4 things fans can check out, from MBS light shows to pop-ups and exclusive merch

Those looking to get their hands on official merchandise from the XX: Cosmos world tour can head to Kallang Wave Mall, where there's an ongoing dedicated pop-up until Oct 25.

The store carries merchandise from the tour, with a full product list available through the organisers' social media channels.

Fans who spend at least S$70 on merchandise in a single transaction will receive a randomly selected official photocard. Those who spend S$140 will receive two, with additional photocards awarded for every S$70 spent.

However, purchases of the official light stick do not count towards the promotion. Photocard designs cannot be selected, and gifts are available only while stocks last.

Purchases from separate transactions also cannot be combined to qualify for the gifts.

The pop-up is open daily from 10am to 10pm, with extended hours until 11pm on Oct 17 and 18 to coincide with the concerts.

Venue: Kallang Wave Mall, Stadium Place

Date: Oct 10 to 25

Time: 10am to 10pm daily; until 11pm on Oct 17 and 18

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