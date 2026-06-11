K-pop icons BigBang to perform in Singapore in October as part of reunion tour

It's finally happening. K-pop legends BigBang have finally announced the dates of their reunion world tour. VIPs can catch G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung live in the flesh as they bring the party to the likes of South Korea, France, Taipei, the US, Kuala Lumpur and of course, Singapore.

Fans in Singapore will be able to catch the trio at the National Stadium on Oct 17.

More details, including ticket prices, will be announced later.