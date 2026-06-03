BTS fans push back against ticket resellers on Carousell and X during Singapore's first presale day

CNA Lifestyle observed several resale listings on Carousell earlier in the afternoon, including one offering four VIP tickets for S$5,000 and another at S$6,688 for four VIP tickets. These and many other listings seen throughout the day quickly became unavailable to view and appeared to have been taken down at the time of writing.

This comes after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in an advisory ahead of presales that it had reached out to Carousell to remove ticket listings for BTS' upcoming Arirang concert in Singapore.