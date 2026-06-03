BTS Arirang Singapore tickets: Some fans snag VIP seats in 10 minutes, others still in queue on first presale day

The first day of ticket presales for K-pop superstars BTS' upcoming Singapore concert kicked off at 12pm on Wednesday (Jun 3), with queue numbers in their ten thousands.

Many members of the CNA Lifestyle team took part in Wednesday's presale, which was open to fans who held an official ARMY membership from fan platform Weverse. The colleague with the best queue number ended up placing 28,644 in line. As of writing, members of the team are still in line.

As of 1.15pm on Jun 3, roughly an hour after the ARMY presale began, many fans were still waiting to access the ticketing page for the Arirang concert. In a Telegram group for Singapore-based ARMYs seen by CNA Lifestyle, some fans admitted to joining Wednesday’s queue despite not having the required Weverse membership, potentially inflating the already massive queue numbers.

A separate update by Ticketmaster Singapore at the same time highlighted that there were limited VIP tickets left for the Dec 20 and 22 shows. The company added that additional tickets will be available during general sales on Jun 5.