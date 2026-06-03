BTS Arirang Singapore tickets: Some fans snag VIP seats in 10 minutes, others still in queue on first presale day
BTS is set to perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The first presale session began at 12pm on Wednesday (Jun 3). Here's everything that went down.
The first day of ticket presales for K-pop superstars BTS' upcoming Singapore concert kicked off at 12pm on Wednesday (Jun 3), with queue numbers in their ten thousands.
Many members of the CNA Lifestyle team took part in Wednesday's presale, which was open to fans who held an official ARMY membership from fan platform Weverse. The colleague with the best queue number ended up placing 28,644 in line. As of writing, members of the team are still in line.
As of 1.15pm on Jun 3, roughly an hour after the ARMY presale began, many fans were still waiting to access the ticketing page for the Arirang concert. In a Telegram group for Singapore-based ARMYs seen by CNA Lifestyle, some fans admitted to joining Wednesday’s queue despite not having the required Weverse membership, potentially inflating the already massive queue numbers.
A separate update by Ticketmaster Singapore at the same time highlighted that there were limited VIP tickets left for the Dec 20 and 22 shows. The company added that additional tickets will be available during general sales on Jun 5.
Thirty minutes before the presale session commenced, fans could enter a virtual waiting room on the page of the concert's official ticketing platform, Ticketmaster, as they counted down to the big moment.
However, to enter this waiting room, fans had to enter a verification code that could be sent to either a Ticketmaster user's email or registered mobile number.
Given that the presale session took place on a weekday, many fans that CNA Lifestyle spoke to said that they had to participate in the presales during work and lessons.
One fan even resorted to buying tickets in a private hire vehicle while she was en route to her office.
"We were talking about the tickets and I think the uncle heard me say that if I’m not back in the office by 12pm, I will camp downstairs," she said.
"I swear he drove faster to make it happen."
Another fan that CNA Lifestyle spoke to ended up getting VIP tickets within 10 minutes of presales, scoring prime viewing spots in the first row of the PB5 section. This fan disclosed that her queue number was 500 when presales started.
A check on social media platform X also found that other users had also snagged VIP tickets within 10 to 15 minutes, with some putting them up for resale.
BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour, marking the group's first Singapore concert as a complete seven-member act in seven years.
Wednesday's (Jun 3) sale is the first of two presales ahead of the general sale on Jun 5 for the group's run in Singapore. Ticket prices start from S$148, excluding booking fees, with VIP packages priced at S$388.
Fans have also been reminded to purchase tickets only through authorised channels. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) have issued advisories warning concertgoers about ticket scams and unauthorised resellers.
SPF added that it has reached out to resale platform Carousell to remove ticket listings for the upcoming Arirang concert. CASE president Melvin Yong said that ticket service providers may void tickets that have been resold.
Demand for the tour has been intense internationally. In Melbourne, overwhelming demand during the ARMY membership presale on Tuesday (Jun 2) prompted the group's label, BigHit Music, to announce an additional show on the same day, bringing the city's total to three concerts.
The ticket frenzy has also sparked unusual fan rituals elsewhere. Where observers would typically pray for a spouse, Taiwanese BTS fans are praying to Yue Lao – the Taoist god of love and marriage – for luck in securing tickets to the group's upcoming concerts in Kaohsiung, according to local media.
Meanwhile, ahead of the December shows, Singapore ARMYs will also be able to catch BTS' upcoming Busan concert on the big screen when it is livestreamed at Shaw Theatres and Golden Village cinemas on Jun 13, which coincides with the group's debut anniversary.