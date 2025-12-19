It's official: Captain America star Chris Evans returns for Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Evans – who plays Steve Rogers, aka the first Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is set to reprise his role in the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday.
On your left: The original Captain America is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Actor Chris Evans, 44, will officially reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the upcoming blockbuster, set to be released on Dec 18, 2026. Evans' role in the Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed through a teaser trailer played before theatre screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.
Spoilers ahead.
In the trailer, we see Chris Evans' Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle to his 50s-style house. Steve is then shown storing away his Captain America outfit before the trailer cuts to a shot of him holding a baby, presumably his child with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter.
The on-screen text then reads: "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."
The character of Steve Rogers was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which ended with him travelling across space and time to return the Infinity Stones before choosing to stay in the past to live with Peggy Carter. An elderly Steve Rogers then passes the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie.
Chris Evans, however, was last seen in the MCU in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which saw him reprising his role as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, from the early 2000s iteration of Fox's Fantastic Four movies.
With this, Chris Evans will join fellow MCU heavyweights Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth in returning to Avengers: Doomsday, with Downey Jr taking on a new role as Victor Von Doom (Doctor Doom) and Hemsworth reprising his Thor character.
The highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is set to unite heroes, not just from the MCU, but also those from past X-Men movies.
Early this year, a five-hour-long livestream revealed that returning actors for Avengers: Doomsday include Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto), James Marsden (Scott Summers/Cyclops) and Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler).
Following Avengers: Doomsday, its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, will be released on Dec 17, 2027.