It's official: Captain America star Chris Evans returns for Avengers: Doomsday

On your left: The original Captain America is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Actor Chris Evans, 44, will officially reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the upcoming blockbuster, set to be released on Dec 18, 2026. Evans' role in the Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed through a teaser trailer played before theatre screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Spoilers ahead.

In the trailer, we see Chris Evans' Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle to his 50s-style house. Steve is then shown storing away his Captain America outfit before the trailer cuts to a shot of him holding a baby, presumably his child with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter.

The on-screen text then reads: "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."