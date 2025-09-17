Filipino girl group Bini to perform at Coachella 2026, lineup also includes Katseye, BigBang and Taemin

Bini will make history at Coachella 2026 as the first all-Filipino group to perform at the music festival. Formed in 2019, the eight-member girl group will take the stage on Apr 10, the festival’s opening day, and on Apr 17.

Their appearance follows their Biniverse World Tour 2025, which included stops in New York, Dubai and London, as well as a performance at Singapore’s Music Matters festival last year. The group's rise comes alongside fellow P-pop act SB19, the Filipino boy band that also performed in Singapore this year.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will run over two weekends on Apr 10 to 12 and Apr 17 to 19, 2026, in Indio, California.

Alongside Bini, the lineup features several prominent Asian acts.

K-pop group BigBang will perform on Apr 12 and 19, the closing day of the festival. The group, made up of members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, last appeared together as a trio at the MAMA Awards in November 2024.

Taemin of Shinee will take the stage with a solo performance on Apr 11 and 18.

Katseye, the global girl group formed under Hybe Entertainment in 2023, is scheduled to perform on Apr 10 and 17.

From Japan, the festival will also feature Creepy Nuts, a hip-hop duo known for their theme songs for anime like Dan Da Dan, as well as Fujii Kaze, a singer-songwriter whose tracks have gained global attention through social media.