Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on grabbing incident at Singapore premiere: 'We have come through some s**t'

Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo recently alluded to the infamous grabbing incident at the movie's Singapore premiere during a Q&A session in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov 16).

When asked by the event's moderator how her role as Elphaba has changed her, the 38-year-old British actress praised her fellow cast members, calling co-star Ariana Grande, 32, "a partner who became a sister".

Erivo then went on to talk about what the movie's impact on viewers has had on her.

"But what's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe," said Erivo. "That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done."

Looking at Grande, Erivo added: "And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me."

She then referenced the Singapore incident as one of the many challenges that came along the way.

"And we have come through some s**t. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f**k, even this last week. Let's be honest. For f***'s sake, we've had to really deal with some stuff," stressed Erivo as Grande nodded in agreement.

"This movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artistes, as actresses beyond the dresses and the makeup. That is the thing that is special about this piece," added Erivo as Grande began to sob.