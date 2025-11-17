Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on grabbing incident at Singapore premiere: 'We have come through some s**t'
During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo referenced the infamous grabbing incident at the movie's Singapore premiere, which saw an Australian content creator jumping over the barricade and rushing at Erivo's co-star, Ariana Grande.
When asked by the event's moderator how her role as Elphaba has changed her, the 38-year-old British actress praised her fellow cast members, calling co-star Ariana Grande, 32, "a partner who became a sister".
Erivo then went on to talk about what the movie's impact on viewers has had on her.
"But what's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe," said Erivo. "That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done."
Looking at Grande, Erivo added: "And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me."
She then referenced the Singapore incident as one of the many challenges that came along the way.
"And we have come through some s**t. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings. I mean, f**k, even this last week. Let's be honest. For f***'s sake, we've had to really deal with some stuff," stressed Erivo as Grande nodded in agreement.
"This movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artistes, as actresses beyond the dresses and the makeup. That is the thing that is special about this piece," added Erivo as Grande began to sob.
The grabbing incident took place on Thursday (Nov 13) where Australian content creator and serial event crasher Johnson Wen, 26, jumped over the barricade and rushed at Ariana Grande, and grabbed her – evading security personnel in the process.
Erivo was praised for her quick reflexes in defending Grande and pushing off Wen.
Following the incident, Wen has been charged in court with being a public nuisance – a charge that carries a jail term of up to three months or a maximum fine of S$2,000, or both.