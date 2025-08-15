The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is out now and this cinema has tickets for as low as S$4
The first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy is now out in theatres around Singapore, with Festive Arts Theatre at Our Tampines Hub selling tickets to the movie for as low as S$4.
After months of anticipation, the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy is finally out in theatres in Singapore. If you're planning to catch Tanjiro and the gang on the big screen within the next few days, you'd better hurry as seats are getting snatched up fast. After all, the movie has been breaking box office records left, right and centre.
Easties who want to catch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle without breaking the bank can now turn to Our Tampines Hub. The lifestyle hub announced on Wednesday (Aug 13) that it is screening the movie at its venue, Festive Arts Theatre, on selected dates between Aug 14 and 27.
Those who have watched a movie at Festive Arts Theatre will know that tickets here are relatively cheap, going as low as S$4 for senior citizens (aged 55 and above) on weekdays before 6pm.
That being said, do note that Festive Arts Theatre does not accept online reservations, nor does it sell tickets for a different day.
Customers can only buy tickets for the showtimes on the day itself and tickets will be ready for sale 30 minutes before each show starts.
The Infinity Castle trilogy is an adaptation of one of the last arcs in the Demon Slayer manga. It will pick up directly from the previous season of the anime, which saw series villain Muzan Kibutsuji transporting the Demon Slayers into his lair: The Infinity Castle.