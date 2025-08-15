The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is out now and this cinema has tickets for as low as S$4

After months of anticipation, the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy is finally out in theatres in Singapore. If you're planning to catch Tanjiro and the gang on the big screen within the next few days, you'd better hurry as seats are getting snatched up fast. After all, the movie has been breaking box office records left, right and centre.

Easties who want to catch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle without breaking the bank can now turn to Our Tampines Hub. The lifestyle hub announced on Wednesday (Aug 13) that it is screening the movie at its venue, Festive Arts Theatre, on selected dates between Aug 14 and 27.