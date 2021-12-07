Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan marries his university sweetheart of 12 years

Tan had been dating his now-wife, whose identity remains a mystery to the public, since 2010. While the actor prefers to shield her from the limelight, he is candid about his relationship status. “I’m not married. I’m not engaged either but I’m dating someone,” he previously told 8 Days.

When asked why he is adamant about keeping his partner’s identity a secret, he responded, “I consider myself a private person when it comes to my personal life. It's just my way of protecting my loved ones and letting them (maintain) the quiet lives they are (currently) enjoying. I also like to maintain the air of mystery to allow the audience to watch my shows with minimal distractions.”

On the family front, it’s an open secret that the actor wants a big family. “I really love kids. Ideally, (I’d like to have) three kids. I've always thought it's a good number. It's a big family but not too big.”