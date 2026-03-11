Enhypen members release joint statement on Heeseung's departure
Hours after the announcement of Heeseung's departure from Enhypen on Tuesday (Mar 10), the K-pop boy group issued a joint statement on their X page.
Members of K-pop boy band Enhypen have released a joint statement following the departure of vocalist Heeseung from the group. On Tuesday (Mar 10), South Korean music label Belift Lab announced that the 24-year-old would be leaving Enhypen, but will remain with the agency as a solo artiste.
Hours after the announcement, the members of Enhypen posted a message on @ENHYPEN_members, one of the official X pages operated by the group, in which they shared their thoughts on Heeseung's departure and reassured fans, also known as Engenes, that they would "grow stronger".
The full message reads:
"I think Engenes must have been very surprised when you saw the announcement today. The first thing we worried about was how Engenes would feel.
Since Enhypen has always existed for Engenes, seeing Engenes worry and feel hurt is the most painful thing for us.
The time we have spent together until now has been so precious that it’s impossible to fully express it in words. That’s why we respect and support the choice and new beginning of Heeseung, who has been with us throughout this time.
In order to ease Engenes’ worries even a little and to help create happy days for you, we, Enhypen, will continue to grow even more from here on.
For our precious Engenes who always support and cheer for us wherever we are, we will become an Enhypen you can always feel proud of. We will grow stronger and never forget to be grateful in every moment.
We are always thankful and we love you, Engenes."
The announcement of Heeseung’s departure on Tuesday came as a shock to the K-pop community, surprising fans and non-fans alike – especially given that he had attended several official Enhypen events in the days leading up to it.
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle at the time, entertainment conglomerate Hybe – of which Belift Lab is a subsidiary – said the departure was decided 'through mutual discussion".
"As we discussed Enhypen’s future direction and next goals, the company and the members had in-depth conversations about both the team's path forward and the individual visions each member holds for their future," said Hybe.
"Through these discussions, it became clear that Heeseung has a distinct musical vision of his own and we chose to respect it. The decision was made through mutual discussion, with the goal of supporting both the group's direction and Heeseung's individual aspirations."
When asked whether Tuesday’s announcement was related to a recent spate of cancelled Enhypen fansign and fancall events, Hybe told CNA Lifestyle that an event originally scheduled for that day "was cancelled in advance in consideration of this announcement".
However, it added that the cancellation of an earlier event on Mar 2 "was unrelated to this matter" and was "due to the members’ health condition at the time".
Regarding Heeseung’s future activities with the company, Hybe stated: "It is still early to share specific plans at this stage, but Heeseung is currently preparing to return as a solo artiste in the near future."
Addressing his departure via a handwritten letter on fan platform Weverse, Heeseung said that after much deliberation, he decided to approach fans in a better way, "following the direction the company proposed".
"I am well aware of your concerns and the various discussions. I will work diligently to prepare so I can meet you again soon," he added.
"Knowing how much you've loved and cared for me despite my shortcomings, I feel deeply sorry for causing you surprise and worry."
Many fans of Enhypen have since called on Belift Lab to "bring Heeseung back" to the group, with some organising protest trucks to Hybe's headquarters in South Korea to relay their demands.
Formed via the survival competition show I-Land, Enhypen debuted in 2020 with the mini album Border: Day One and has since released a slew of hits, including Bite Me, No Doubt and Knife.
The group was recently in Singapore last October for their three-night concert, where they spoke with CNA Lifestyle.