Enhypen members release joint statement on Heeseung's departure

Members of K-pop boy band Enhypen have released a joint statement following the departure of vocalist Heeseung from the group. On Tuesday (Mar 10), South Korean music label Belift Lab announced that the 24-year-old would be leaving Enhypen, but will remain with the agency as a solo artiste.

Hours after the announcement, the members of Enhypen posted a message on @ENHYPEN_members, one of the official X pages operated by the group, in which they shared their thoughts on Heeseung's departure and reassured fans, also known as Engenes, that they would "grow stronger".

The full message reads:

"I think Engenes must have been very surprised when you saw the announcement today. The first thing we worried about was how Engenes would feel.

Since Enhypen has always existed for Engenes, seeing Engenes worry and feel hurt is the most painful thing for us.

The time we have spent together until now has been so precious that it’s impossible to fully express it in words. That’s why we respect and support the choice and new beginning of Heeseung, who has been with us throughout this time.

In order to ease Engenes’ worries even a little and to help create happy days for you, we, Enhypen, will continue to grow even more from here on.

For our precious Engenes who always support and cheer for us wherever we are, we will become an Enhypen you can always feel proud of. We will grow stronger and never forget to be grateful in every moment.

We are always thankful and we love you, Engenes."