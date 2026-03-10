EXO’s lead singer Chen to perform in Singapore on Apr 12

As part of his Arcadia tour, the group’s standout main vocalist, widely claimed to be one of the best vocalists in K-pop, has added another stop to the growing list of Asian cities he is performing in.

Fresh out of his Macau concert on Sunday, Chen has also performed in Seoul, Taipei, Yokohama, Jakarta and Manila, with upcoming shows in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok before the newly-announced show in Singapore.

Chen has been widely lauded for his powerful vocals and impressive high notes along with his stable live performances, both as an EXO member and a solo artist.

He is best known for his voice in official soundtracks to popular Korean dramas, including Everytime from Descendants Of The Sun, Best Luck from It's Okay, That's Love which also starred fellow EXO member, DO, and For You for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, sung together with fellow EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin, with Baekhyun also starring in the show.

Since his solo debut in 2019, he has released five mini-albums which range in genres from Korean ballads to pop-rock, with tracks like Beautiful Goodbye, Arcadia and Broken Party.