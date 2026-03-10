EXO’s lead singer Chen to perform in Singapore on Apr 12
Chen brings his Arcadia tour to our doorstep on Apr 12 at the Capitol Theatre.
EXO-Ls, your wait till EXO’s concert in July just got so much sweeter.
K-pop stars EXO’s vocal powerhouse Chen is headed to Singapore for his first-ever solo concert on Apr 12 at the Capitol Theatre at 6pm, concert promoter Three Angles Production announced on Monday (Mar 9).
Details, including ticket sales, have yet to be announced.
As part of his Arcadia tour, the group’s standout main vocalist, widely claimed to be one of the best vocalists in K-pop, has added another stop to the growing list of Asian cities he is performing in.
Fresh out of his Macau concert on Sunday, Chen has also performed in Seoul, Taipei, Yokohama, Jakarta and Manila, with upcoming shows in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok before the newly-announced show in Singapore.
Chen has been widely lauded for his powerful vocals and impressive high notes along with his stable live performances, both as an EXO member and a solo artist.
He is best known for his voice in official soundtracks to popular Korean dramas, including Everytime from Descendants Of The Sun, Best Luck from It's Okay, That's Love which also starred fellow EXO member, DO, and For You for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, sung together with fellow EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin, with Baekhyun also starring in the show.
Since his solo debut in 2019, he has released five mini-albums which range in genres from Korean ballads to pop-rock, with tracks like Beautiful Goodbye, Arcadia and Broken Party.
Apart from his versatile voice, a key attraction in Chen’s intimate Arcadia tour has been the selfie benefit for fans. For all shows thus far, attending fans got to take a 1:1 selfie with the singer after the concert. It remains to be announced whether this will take place for the Singapore show, and whether it will be offered to all fans or open to certain ticket categories.
Chen is not the first EXO member to bring his solo performance to Singapore. Last year, Baekhyun wrapped up his first solo world tour here in November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Kai and DO also made stops for their solo concert tours in June and August, respectively.