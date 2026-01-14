New indie cinema Filmhouse takes over from The Projector – will Singapore give it a second chance?

When former independent cinema The Projector shut down in August 2025 without warning after a decade in the business, it seemed to leave a gap unlikely to be filled, at least for the foreseeable future.

At the time, the public reacted with expected hand-wringing and self-blame for the actions we should’ve taken to treasure it while it was around.

What we rarely get, if at all, is a second chance to make good on our word.

But now we do.

INDIE CINEMA FILMHOUSE TO OPEN

A new independent cinema Filmhouse will soon take over the three-screen space at Golden Mile Tower formerly occupied by The Projector.

Run by Sharon Tan, former general manager of The Projector, and several of her previous core team members, the upcoming venture has its soft launch slated for late January to early February.

Tan, 41, will take on the same role at Filmhouse.

Patrons, too, can expect a similarly acclaimed lineup of independent films for a start, as well as an events venue that will continue holding intimate themed parties and dialogues with filmmakers, among others.