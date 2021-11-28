Singapore DJ Mr Has dreams of throwing a COVID-19 'closing party' in the jungle

For music fans and club kids of all ages, Hasnor Sidik needs no introduction, except that most would know him by his professional moniker, Mr Has. Hasnor is one of Singapore’s most influential DJs and a key influencer in the music and lifestyle scene. He’s played gigs from Bali to Berlin and spent time working as the in-house music director at the W Hotel and also at the Lo & Behold Group.

He is a co-founder and music director of the Telok Ayers Art Club, a Mr Porter Style Council member (one of only three from Singapore), and founder of his own music label Rawjak.

Mr Has is yearning for a time in which live entertainment can come back and has an awesome idea for what he calls the Covid Closing Party.

HI HAS, WERE YOU ALWAYS INTO MUSIC, EVEN WHEN REALLY YOUNG?

I have always enjoyed music since a very young age. Back in the late '80s when breakdancing came onto our shores, I remember dancing to Kraftwerks’ Tour De France in the HDB common corridor with some other kids with our track suits on.

WHEN DID YOU FIRST TRY YOUR HAND AT DJING?

The real reason why I wanted to DJ came about in the late 90s; it was because of drum and bass music that came from the UK at that time. I thought it would be really cool to play that sound in a club, so I bought myself a pair of turntables and a mixer with the money that I saved from working after my O Levels and just started practising at home.