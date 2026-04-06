American singer-rapper Jay Park on his Hyrox Singapore debut and why Shinee’s Minho would be his dream race partner

Anyone with a finger on the pulse of the entertainment scene will know that Jay Park is a very busy man. Besides his activities as a performer, Park is also the CEO of his own entertainment label, More Vision, which he established in 2022. This year alone saw him debut Lngshot, More Vision’s first-ever K-pop boy group, to great fanfare.

With so many demands already on his time, why did Park add another item to his plate, especially one so physically demanding?

“For me, I always like challenges,” said Park. “I always like to push myself, whether it be with exercise or with music or with my career or whatever it may be. So when the opportunity came about, I was like ‘Why not?’ I'm used to difficult things and things being hard. And I welcome it.”