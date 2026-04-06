American singer-rapper Jay Park on his Hyrox Singapore debut and why Shinee’s Minho would be his dream race partner
Ahead of his debut Hyrox Singapore race on Sunday (Apr 5), American multi-hyphenate Jay Park spoke with selected media outlets, including CNA Lifestyle, on his motivation for competing.
K-pop idol. Rapper. Breakdancer. CEO. Jay Park has worn many hats in a career spanning close to 20 years and now, the 38-year-old has added a new title to his resume: Hyrox participant.
Park recently competed in AIA Hyrox Singapore, where he took part in the men’s Hyrox Doubles event in the 35-39 age group alongside his trainer, Park Chan-so, also known as Eddy.
The famed sports competition requires contestants to complete eight workout stations interspersed with eight 1-kilometre runs, with the champion being the fastest individual or team to finish the course.
Ahead of the race, Jay Park spoke with selected media outlets, including CNA Lifestyle, about his motivation for competing. Insurance group AIA, the title sponsor of the Hyrox race, previously said its partnership with Park is part of its efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles, as well as to mark its 95th anniversary in Singapore.
Anyone with a finger on the pulse of the entertainment scene will know that Jay Park is a very busy man. Besides his activities as a performer, Park is also the CEO of his own entertainment label, More Vision, which he established in 2022. This year alone saw him debut Lngshot, More Vision’s first-ever K-pop boy group, to great fanfare.
With so many demands already on his time, why did Park add another item to his plate, especially one so physically demanding?
“For me, I always like challenges,” said Park. “I always like to push myself, whether it be with exercise or with music or with my career or whatever it may be. So when the opportunity came about, I was like ‘Why not?’ I'm used to difficult things and things being hard. And I welcome it.”
According to Park, he would exercise late at night, at around 11pm, after working “12, 13 hours”.
“Even though you feel exhausted and you feel like you want to rest…you just got to thug it out,” said Park.
Given his history of physically demanding festivals and concerts, including Waterbomb Singapore, one might assume preparing for Hyrox wouldn’t be too big a gear shift for Jay Park.
However, according to him, training for performances and Hyrox are two very different beasts.
“The workouts for [Hyrox] and the workouts for trying to look good on stage are very different,” said Park. “So I think after I get done with Hyrox, I'll start dieting again. And I'll start trying to get my abs and whatnot.”
He later added: “For something like [Hyrox], it's more I have to make sure that my stamina is good, my strength is good, that I'm eating the right things, which I wasn't. And you've got to make sure that your energy and everything feels right.”
During Sunday’s interview session, Park jokingly asked the moderator not to put too much pressure on him ahead of the Hyrox race.
“It doesn’t help that Minho from Shinee got first place. So there’s a lot of pressure,” quipped Park.
Minho, alongside Physical: 100 star Hong Beom-seok, finished first in their age group at Friday’s Hyrox Doubles competition.
Minho’s stellar result also prompted Park to name the Replay singer as his dream celebrity partner for a future Hyrox race.
“Maybe he could piggyback me,” said Park.
While Minho didn’t piggyback him, he did end up greeting Park at the finish line during Sunday’s competition.
Jay Park and Park Chan-so completed the course in one hour, eight minutes and 52 seconds, finishing ninth in their age group.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Park thanked fans who came down to support him, writing: “Sorry I didn’t reply to your cheers. I was locked in. Just know I appreciate it.”
Minho also congratulated Park in his own Instagram Story, writing: “As expected of you, Brother Jay Park. Much respect!”