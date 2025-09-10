Jeanette Aw and Romeo Tan mark end of filming for upcoming TV drama, Aw’s first lead role in 6 years
Jeanette Aw makes a TV comeback in Highway To Somewhere, reuniting with Romeo Tan in a suspense-filled road trip drama set to premiere in March 2026.
Filming has officially wrapped on Highway To Somewhere, an upcoming road trip mystery that will see Jeanette Aw return to a full-length lead role after a six-year hiatus.
The drama, slated to premiere in March 2026 on Channel 8 and mewatch, blends suspense with intimate character study, following a couple of 15 years whose marriage has begun to unravel. Hoping to salvage their bond, they embark on a self-drive holiday overseas, only to be shadowed by a mysterious figure from the wife’s past, forcing both to confront secrets and simmering resentments. Aw reunites with longtime co-star Romeo Tan in this exploration of the dynamics of a strained relationship.
Tan had previously told CNA Lifestyle that filming would take place in Malaysia over two months in an odyssey “from Johor Bahru all the way up to Kuala Lumpur”. Filming locations eventually included Ipoh, Kukup, Port Dickson and more.
To mark the end of production, Aw and Tan both turned to social media on Tuesday (Sep 9) with reflective posts.
“The poetry of the lens, the warmth of the lighting and the effort put in by the director makes the whole story shine with a unique light,” Aw wrote on Instagram. In previous interviews, she had shared with the media that it was the script’s emotional complexity that drew her to say yes to taking on her first full-on production since 2019’s After The Stars.
“Working with Jeanette after all these years has shown me how I myself have grown as I have once again felt her nuance and sincerity in every shared scene,” Tan wrote.
He told CNA Lifestyle: “She’s very professional. And she is always on time. She gets her lines all right and her emotions are always there. So, it's really nice to be working with her.”
One challenging scene involved Tan dragging Aw out of a car and pushing her to the ground, the behind-the-scenes of which were posted to social media by Aw’s manager. Although mats were on the ground to cushion Aw’s fall and the two actors were seen laughing together between takes, it was still not an easy scene to film. “Nervous, cold sweat, legs like jelly,” Tan commented on the post.
Fans have been quick to reshare the behind-the-scenes clips, expressing excitement at seeing the pair together again.
Highway To Somewhere will premiere in March 2026 on Channel 8 and mewatch.