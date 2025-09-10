Jeanette Aw and Romeo Tan mark end of filming for upcoming TV drama, Aw’s first lead role in 6 years

Tan had previously told CNA Lifestyle that filming would take place in Malaysia over two months in an odyssey “from Johor Bahru all the way up to Kuala Lumpur”. Filming locations eventually included Ipoh, Kukup, Port Dickson and more.

To mark the end of production, Aw and Tan both turned to social media on Tuesday (Sep 9) with reflective posts.

“The poetry of the lens, the warmth of the lighting and the effort put in by the director makes the whole story shine with a unique light,” Aw wrote on Instagram. In previous interviews, she had shared with the media that it was the script’s emotional complexity that drew her to say yes to taking on her first full-on production since 2019’s After The Stars.