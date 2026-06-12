Mandopop icons JJ Lin and Jay Chou drop surprise duet, leaving fans wanting more

The clip showed the two Mandopop heavyweights harmonising effortlessly together, much to the delight of fans.

Fans were thrilled to see the two superstars sharing the mic, with many praising their vocals and calling the duet "too good".

But beyond complimenting how great they sounded together, many fans were already asking for more, whether it's another duet, a joint concert, or even an original collaboration.

"When can we see them perform together again?", "When are you two collaborating on a song? I've waited so long my hair has turned white!" and "Give us a JJJay concert!" were among the comments that quickly flooded the post.

Others said they were already looking forward to seeing more interactions between the pair on the upcoming season of J-Style Trip.

The surprise duet was so unexpected that one fan joked they had to "spend five seconds checking if they were the real ones".

Well, can’t blame them. After all, the singers' lookalikes had previously staged their own "collaboration" online.

This story was originally published in 8days.

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