Mandopop icons JJ Lin and Jay Chou drop surprise duet, leaving fans wanting more
Could this be the beginning of more collaborations between the Mandopop superstars?
Mandopop royalty Jay Chou and JJ Lin have sent fans into a frenzy with an unexpected musical collaboration.
On Wednesday (Jun 10), Chou, 47, shared a photo with Singaporean singer Lin, 45, on Instagram and teased that the "walking CD" – a nickname fans use to describe Lin's flawless live vocals – would be covering one of his new songs.
“Which of my new songs would everyone like to hear JJ Lin cover? Stay tuned tomorrow at noon!” Chou wrote, instantly sparking speculation among fans.
The teaser didn't come completely out of nowhere. Lin had previously hummed a snippet of the song during a live stream, leading eagle-eyed fans to suspect that something was in the works.
Fans were also quick to wonder if the photo was taken during the filming of Chou's travel series J-Style Trip, given the close friendship between the two stars and their history of appearing in each other's projects.
The suspense didn't last long.
Later in the evening, Lin posted a video of them singing a snippet of Chou's latest track, It Rained That Day, with the caption: “Lovin’ the duet vibes – jamming with the GOAT.”
The clip showed the two Mandopop heavyweights harmonising effortlessly together, much to the delight of fans.
Fans were thrilled to see the two superstars sharing the mic, with many praising their vocals and calling the duet "too good".
But beyond complimenting how great they sounded together, many fans were already asking for more, whether it's another duet, a joint concert, or even an original collaboration.
"When can we see them perform together again?", "When are you two collaborating on a song? I've waited so long my hair has turned white!" and "Give us a JJJay concert!" were among the comments that quickly flooded the post.
Others said they were already looking forward to seeing more interactions between the pair on the upcoming season of J-Style Trip.
The surprise duet was so unexpected that one fan joked they had to "spend five seconds checking if they were the real ones".
Well, can’t blame them. After all, the singers' lookalikes had previously staged their own "collaboration" online.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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