A K-drama in Singapore needed a car, so his MG Cyberster starred alongside Single's Inferno's Jo I-geon

Usually, when a client approaches bespoke tailoring label Made Suits, they're looking for something to wear. But a Korean drama production crew filming in Singapore recently wanted something else from founder Benjamin Tay.

His car.

Tay recently took to Xiaohongshu and Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of his two-seater sports car – an MG Cyberster – being used for a K-drama shoot outside JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.

An MG Cyberster is priced around S$330,000 (US$258,560) in Singapore.

"A Korean production crew came to Singapore to film a drama – and they actually asked to borrow our car?” he wrote.