Park Eun-bin's K-drama Spooky In Love filmed in Singapore, features Lau Pa Sat, Kampong Glam and Charlie Goh
Recent episodes of the new Korean drama series Spooky In Love are set in Singapore, featuring iconic locations such as Resorts World Sentosa, Clarke Quay and Lau Pa Sat.
Don't be surprised if you spot a few familiar places while watching the new K-drama series Spooky In Love. Recent episodes of the supernatural rom-com, starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin, are heavily set in Singapore, with characters visiting iconic locations such as Resorts World Sentosa, Kampong Glam, Clarke Quay and Lau Pa Sat.
Ah Boys To Men star Charlie Goh even has a supporting role as a businessman in these episodes.
Spooky In Love centres on heiress and hotel CEO Cheon Yeo-ri (played by Park Eun-bin), who can see ghosts and make others see them as well. Her love interest is Ma Kang-wook (played by Doona star Yang Se-jong), an attorney who learns about Yeo-ri's secret.
The Singapore-based episodes of Spooky In Love – episodes nine and 10 – revolve around Yeo-ri attending a business conference in Singapore, with Kang-wook following her.
Here are a few locations spotlighted in the episodes.
RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA
Many scenes in these episodes take place within Sentosa, with the main characters staying at the luxury hotel The Laurus during their time in Singapore.
Episode nine also sees Yeo-ri exploring Singapore Oceanarium, where she has a romantic reunion with Kang-wook.
Singaporean actor Charlie Goh also appears in several scenes set here, playing a businessman.
CLARKE QUAY
Episode 10 is where viewers are treated to a bevy of Singapore locales, starting at Clarke Quay, with scenes shot at Read Bridge and the popular bar, Chapters by Drinks&Co.
KAMPONG GLAM
After Kang-wook asks Yeo-ri to recommend a place to buy souvenirs, she takes him to Kampong Glam, where they explore several shops and sights in the area.
CHINATOWN
The couple also make a pit stop at Chinatown, where they indulge in Merlion-shaped ice cream.
LAU PA SAT
The couple then head to Lau Pa Sat, where they look at the various hawker stalls and settle on some satay, chicken rice, Hokkien mee and carrot cake.
With this, Spooky In Love joins a growing list of international productions that have filmed in Singapore. In recent years, the country has been featured prominently in music videos and TV series, including Coldplay's Man In The Moon music video, BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me music video and the HBO Max series Hacks.
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, the Singapore Tourism Board shared how many of these collaborations have been central to the statutory board's approach to marketing Singapore as a vibrant travel destination.
Spooky In Love is currently airing on Netflix.