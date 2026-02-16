Single’s Inferno Reunion turned out to be the real finale – who’s still together and what really went down

Single’s Inferno Reunion dropped on Netflix on Saturday (Feb 14), turning Valentine’s Day into an emotional rollercoaster for ardent fans of Single’s Inferno 5 aka the best season of the hit South Korean dating show. After binge-watching all six episodes, I have just one thing to say: Netflix is more than welcome to charge me twice this month – that was peak entertainment.

The mini-series reunited the cast members of Season 5 six months after filming wrapped, as they rewatched pivotal scenes and revisited unresolved tensions, while also answering the big question: "Who's still together after Single’s Inferno 5?"

The final two episodes then saw the gang going on a group getaway, giving viewers one (hopefully not) last look at the dynamics that made this season so great.

Of course, the reunion wasn’t flawless.

The finale’s editing, just like the original Season 5, was atrocious. But the highs soared so spectacularly that they eclipsed the missteps.

This is the true finale of Single’s Inferno 5.

Unless, of course, Netflix decides to squeeze out more content from this cast. And if they do? I’ll be first in line.

HOW TO WATCH SINGLE'S INFERNO REUNION ON NETFLIX

Before we dive into spoiler territory, just note that Single’s Inferno Reunion isn't under the main Single's Inferno series on Netflix – it is its own separate title.

Also, viewers in certain regions have reported that they can't find the show on Netflix. To fix this issue, simply set the language of your Netflix account to English, and you're good to go.

Now, let's get into the spoilers.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SINGLE'S INFERNO REUNION?

Here's your last chance to exit the article if you haven't watched Single’s Inferno Reunion because, once again, this mini-series is now a required viewing since it reshapes what we know about the finale of the original Single’s Inferno 5.

1. The real final couples of Single's Inferno Season 5 are...