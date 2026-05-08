Japanese actor Kenji Ohba, star of hit 80s series Space Sheriff Gavan, dead at age 72

Space Sheriff Gavan aired in Japan from March 1982 to February 1983 and chronicled the adventures of Retsu Ichijouji, a Space Sheriff tasked with protecting the world.

The series was broadcast in many countries, including Brazil, France, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Space Sheriff Gavan became so popular that it even entered the Malay lexicon; the word "gaban", derived from Gavan, came to be used as an adjective quantifier denoting a large size.

In 2012, Ohba reprised his role as Retsu Ichijouji for the first time in decades in the movie Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger VS Space Sheriff Gavan, which went on to earn 520,000,000 yen (US$3.3 million) at the Japanese box office.

In addition to Gavan, Kenji Ohba portrayed numerous other superheroes in his lifetime, including Battle Kenya in 1979's Battle Fever J and DenziBlue in 1980's Denshi Sentai Denziman.

Ohba also appeared alongside martial arts icon Sonny Chiba in Quentin Tarantino's action epic Kill Bill, where he played Shiro, the assistant of Chiba's Hattori Hanzo.