South Korean celebs Lee Dong-wook and Sandara Park will be in Singapore in November
The two stars are among the Asian celebrities who will be in Singapore for the unveiling of the second collaboration between luxury platform Johnnie Walker Vault and fashion designer Olivier Rousteing: The Couture Blend.
K-drama and K-pop fans, clear your schedule on Nov 1 as two of the biggest names in South Korean entertainment will be in Singapore. Acclaimed actor Lee Dong-wook and singer Sandara Park are among the celebs attending the unveiling of the second collaboration between luxury platform Johnnie Walker Vault and fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.
Titled The Couture Blend, the collaboration combines rare, experimental whiskies with couture design, with only 1,500 individually numbered decanters available worldwide and just 39 bottles in Singapore.
The showcase will take place at Marina Bay Sands on the evening of Nov 1, with Thai actor Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Vietnamese singer Toc Tien and Rousteing in attendance.
Lee Dong-wook, 43, rose to fame with his leading role in the hit romantic comedy My Girl and gained worldwide stardom for his roles in 2016's Goblin and the drama series Tale Of The Nine-Tailed.
November's event also marks Sandara Park's return to Singapore after her successful set at this year's Waterbomb Singapore festival, which saw her performing as part of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1.
Over the years, Park, 40, has made numerous trips to Singapore and is known to be a fan of the country, previously stating that she would live in Singapore if she had the chance.