South Korean celebs Lee Dong-wook and Sandara Park will be in Singapore in November

K-drama and K-pop fans, clear your schedule on Nov 1 as two of the biggest names in South Korean entertainment will be in Singapore. Acclaimed actor Lee Dong-wook and singer Sandara Park are among the celebs attending the unveiling of the second collaboration between luxury platform Johnnie Walker Vault and fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.

Titled The Couture Blend, the collaboration combines rare, experimental whiskies with couture design, with only 1,500 individually numbered decanters available worldwide and just 39 bottles in Singapore.

The showcase will take place at Marina Bay Sands on the evening of Nov 1, with Thai actor Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Vietnamese singer Toc Tien and Rousteing in attendance.