South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in marry in lavish hotel wedding ceremony in Seoul

Photos of the happy couple appeared on the Instagram account of Seung-gi's agency Humanmade on Saturday, several weeks after the wedding, which was said to have taken place on Apr 7.

The lavish event, held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas hotel in Gangnam, was a star-studded affair, featuring guests like BTOB's Yook Sung-jae, Lee Sang-yoon, Yang Se-hyung – Seung-gi's fellow cast members on the reality show Master In The House – host-comedian Kang Ho-dong, actors Lee Dong-wook, Yoo Yeon-seok and Lee Se-yong, as well as members of K-pop groups like FT Island, Seventeen and Super Junior.

The wedding was also reportedly hosted by comedian and Running Man star Lee Jae-suk.

"SOMEONE WITH A LOT OF WARMTH AND LOVE"

In a letter posted to his Instagram in February, Lee Seung-gi announced he had decided to "spend the remainder of (his) life with Lee Da-in, who is the daughter of veteran Korean actress Kyeon Mi-ri.

"She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.