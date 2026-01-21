Mark Ruffalo confirms Hulk will not be in Avengers: Doomsday

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The 58-year-old actor has portrayed the giant green hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2012’s The Avengers and was last seen in the 2022 Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While Doomsday will feature the largest ensemble cast in the franchise’s history, Ruffalo has confirmed his Hulk will not show up in the film.

Even so, Ruffalo – who stars alongside his Marvel co-star Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming thriller Crime 101 – has insisted he is always open to returning as Hulk in the future.

Speaking with Empire magazine, the Poor Things star said: “As long as they keep finding cool things to do with Hulk. It's given me so many gifts. You know, I probably wouldn't be in Crime 101 if it wasn't for The Avengers.”