MasterChef Singapore Season 3: Meet the top 12 contestants vying for the title

The third season of MasterChef Singapore is finally here and after the first episode aired on Sunday night (May 1), we now know who the top 12 contestants are who received the prized white aprons and who will be battling for the title.

The eventual winner will walk away with more than S$100,000 worth of cash and prizes.

The first of the 10-episode series started with 18 amateur home cooks fighting for their chance to proceed to the MasterChef kitchen.

Eight contestants automatically earned their place in the top 12 after acing the fish dish challenge, while the rest had to go through a second challenge. By the end of the episode, six hopefuls had been eliminated.

Now meet the 12 contestants who impressed judges Audra Morrice, Bjorn Shen and Damian D’Silva enough to make it to the next round.