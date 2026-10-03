Mediacorp Screen Awards 2026: Emerald Hill and Korban S2 sweep top craft awards

Sweeping three of the four Tamil Drama awards, including Best Direction for Yahssir M and K Rajagopal, Best Cinematography for Mohammad Shahril, and Best Screenplay for Rashida, Yahssir, K Rajagopal and Suriya Rethnna.

The remaining prize, Best Editing, went to Naveen Selvanayagam for Pinky Promise Thozhi.

The night wasn't just all about dramas.

Over in Chinese Entertainment, Murder On The Menu proved another favourite among the industry crowd, collecting three awards. Kenneth Lau won Best Direction, William Tan Wee Lian took Best Cinematography and Eson Kwong Ka Choy received Best Editing.

Emerald Hill – Our Hillside Moments, which was named Best Entertainment Programme at Star Awards 2026, added another trophy to the wider Emerald Hill haul, with Ng Jin Puay winning Best Writing.

In Tamil Entertainment, Tantra Inc's Uncle Taxi Season 5 – Australian Adventure scored two wins: Best Cinematography for Sharul Khan and Best Writing for Karthikeyan Somasundaram.

This year's awards also offer a glimpse at how the local production industry is evolving.

MSA2026 expanded to 35 awards across Drama, Entertainment and Information programming spanning the Chinese, Malay and Indian production communities. Perhaps more tellingly, two new Microdrama awards were introduced, recognising short-form storytelling across languages.